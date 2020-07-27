Frank Gore Names 1 Big Reason He Signed With The Jets

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has been taking some heat this weekend.

Jamal Adams, who was traded from New York to Seattle, ripped his former head coach prior to the blockbuster move.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Gase has at least one major supporter in New York, though. Veteran NFL running back Frank Gore, who signed with the Jets this offseason, said Gase was a major reason he wanted to play in New York.

“He was always real with me, man,” Gore told Brian Costello of The New York Post. “[The Jets] have their guy [Le’Veon Bell], but he wanted me to come in and do what I can to help the team. I respect that. One thing he has never done is tell me one thing and do the other. You know what I’m saying? I feel like that’s the way it should be. He’s always been real. I respect that.”

Gore played for Gase in Miami in 2018. They also spent time together on the San Francisco 49ers.

“When I was with him I felt like he was fair with everybody,” Gore said. “I thought he was fair as a coach. I’m not trying to get into what’s going on with Jamal. I respect the way Jamal plays the game of football. He plays it the right way. I respect Adam as a coach, too. I don’t want to get into what those two have going on. That’s not my business.”

Few players in the NFL – if any, really – have more experience with head coaches than Gore. The veteran NFL running back has played for seven of them.

Gase will surely look to Gore for leadership in the locker room this season.