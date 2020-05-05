The Spun

Frank Gore Is Reportedly Signing With A New NFL Team

Frank Gore running the ball for the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Frank Gore, one of the most-productive running backs of the 21st century, has reportedly made a decision on the 2020 NFL season.

The future Hall of Fame running back will be playing in 2020. He’s signed with an AFC East franchise.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Gore has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets. The 36-year-old running back will join the Jets after spending 2019 in Buffalo.

Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the news to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Gore is reuniting with his old coach, Adam Gase.

Gore played for Gase on the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He had 722 rushing yards on 156 carries that season.

The former Miami Hurricanes star is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2006.

Gore has 15,347 career rushing yards, good for third in NFL history. He should end up in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame whenever he decides to call it a career.

That’s not happening yet, though. Gore will be rushing for the Jets in 2020.

