Frank Gore, one of the most-productive running backs of the 21st century, has reportedly made a decision on the 2020 NFL season.

The future Hall of Fame running back will be playing in 2020. He’s signed with an AFC East franchise.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Gore has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets. The 36-year-old running back will join the Jets after spending 2019 in Buffalo.

Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the news to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Gore is reuniting with his old coach, Adam Gase.

Standout veteran RB Frank Gore is signing a 1-year deal with the Jets, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

Gore played for Gase on the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He had 722 rushing yards on 156 carries that season.

The former Miami Hurricanes star is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2006.

Gore has 15,347 career rushing yards, good for third in NFL history. He should end up in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame whenever he decides to call it a career.

That’s not happening yet, though. Gore will be rushing for the Jets in 2020.