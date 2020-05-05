The Spun

Frank Gore’s Son Reacts To His NFL Free Agency Decision

Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy posing together after a game.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Frank Gore #21 of the Miami Dolphins and LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Frank Gore made his decision on the 2020 NFL season today.

The veteran NFL running back, who’s third on the all-time rushing list, is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Gore is 36 years old and the Jets will be his fifth NFL team in 16 seasons.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news. Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed his client’s decision.

Gore’s son, Frank Jr., reacted to the news with a simple tweet.

Frank Gore Jr. will be starting his college football career this fall. He’s committed to play at Southern Miss. He’s a running back like his dad.

It’s possible we could have a father-son running back duo playing in the NFL at the same time. How cool would that be?

