Frank Gore’s Son Reacts To His NFL Free Agency Decision

Frank Gore made his decision on the 2020 NFL season today.

The veteran NFL running back, who’s third on the all-time rushing list, is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Gore is 36 years old and the Jets will be his fifth NFL team in 16 seasons.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news. Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed his client’s decision.

Standout veteran RB Frank Gore is signing a 1-year deal with the Jets, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

Gore’s son, Frank Jr., reacted to the news with a simple tweet.

Frank Gore Jr. will be starting his college football career this fall. He’s committed to play at Southern Miss. He’s a running back like his dad.

By the way: Frank Gore, Jr. will begin his career as a running back at Southern Miss this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

It’s possible we could have a father-son running back duo playing in the NFL at the same time. How cool would that be?