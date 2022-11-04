Frank Reich Announces Decision On Jonathan Taylor For Patriots Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

When the Indianapolis Colts take the field for a battle against the New England Patriots this weekend, they will be shorthanded once again.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor made his return from injury last weekend. Unfortunately, it sounds like Taylor tweaked an ankle injury that saw him miss two games earlier in the season.

After being listed as a non-participant in practice this week, the Colts announced an official decision on the star tailback. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Taylor will not play this weekend against the Patriots.

It's a significant blow to the Colts offense that will be without its top two running backs this weekend. Earlier this week, the team traded backup running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.

That means third-string running back Deon Jackson will get the bulk of the work. Earlier this season, Jackson made a start for the Colts in the absence of both Taylor and Hines.

In that game, he racked up 42 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to go along with 10 receptions for 79 yards.

Now he'll face off against a stout Patriots defense.