NFL World Reacts To The Panthers' Coaching Hire

On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers became the first team to announce their new head coach.

The team hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. The 61-year-old coach has some history with the franchise as he was a member of the Panthers during their inaugural season in 1995.

Immediately after the hire was announced, fans flocked to social media to react to the news. Fans are glad to hear the team hired an established coach, but feel bad for interim coach Steve Wilks.

"Happy as hell for Reich! Mad as hell for Wilks," one fan said.

"Very interesting. Not sure what his direction will be with the team, but they have reason for optimism. Hopefully they can retain Wilks to help foster a good connection," added another fan.

Others don't think this was the right call.

"I respect that they hired him bc he’s a former panther and coach but this was not the right move," another fan said.

Reich racked up a 40-33-1 regular season record in just over four seasons with the Colts, leading Indianapolis to the playoffs in 2018 and 2020.