NFL Head Coach Explains Why He Kneeled For The Anthem

One NFL head coach kneeled for the national anthem before his team’s game today.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich took a knee for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reich, 58, kneeled for the national anthem while his players stood. He explained his decision to kneel following the game.

The #Colts stand and lock arms for the National Anthem… … Except for Coach Frank Reich, center screen, who takes a knee pic.twitter.com/FJIQcyHaMk — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) September 13, 2020

“We thought it was a unique way to express what needs to be done, where someone like myself, a white leader, would kneel, not out of defiance but out of humility … we can’t leave things the way they are,” Reich explained to reporters following the game.

“It takes all of us, everybody, but certainly white leaders really have an opportunity to step up and make a big change as far as systemic racism is concerned.”

continued: "It takes all of us, everybody, but certainly white leaders really have an opportunity to step up and make a big change as far as systemic racism is concerned." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 13, 2020

There have been several different displays during the national anthem so far today. Some teams have chosen to stay inside the locker room, while others have been on the field, both with players kneeling and standing.

The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 27-20, in the opening game of their 2020 NFL season.

Indianapolis is set to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.