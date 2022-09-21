Frank Reich Has Honest Reaction To Colts Poor Start

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It hasn't been the start that many imagined for the Indianapolis Colts. And while Frank Reich wants to stay the course, he admits it's a struggle not to overreact with the way the team has looked through two weeks.

“I think it’s hard not to overreact," Reich said via Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz. "You look at a really bad loss like this and you have to resist the temptation to overreact.”

Indianapolis was shutout by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 24-0, the team that kept them from a playoff berth last season.

The passing woes continued into Week 2, but those issues appear to go beyond veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

That said, Reich and the Colts have some time to get things corrected in a relatively weak AFC South division.