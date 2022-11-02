Frank Reich Makes Decision On Colts New Offensive Coordinator

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As Frank Reich and the Colts continue to scramble for answers, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday.

Per the IndyStar.com's Joel A. Erickson, "Frank Reich says he expects Marcus Brady to have continued success, says it comes down to being the right move for this time and this team. Reich says he'll handle the OC duties. 'Ultimately, the offense falls on me.'"

"Both things can be true — Marcus can be a really good coach and a really good teammate, and sometimes it’s right for a change and it just makes sense for the team," Reich said at today's press conference.

Brady wasn't the Colts' play-caller during his time in Indy, but he'll ultimately fall on the sword for the team's offensive struggles.

There haven't been many bright spots on that side of the ball for Indianapolis this year, outside of Michael Pittman Jr. and the recent emergence of Parris Campbell.

We'll see if things improve with half a season left.