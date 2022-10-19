Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly.

“I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich was asked about Irsay's comments. The veteran sideline leader is "proud" of what his owner had to say.

"Really proud to work for Mr Irsay and the Colts. He's a leader. I'm proud of what he stands for... He's about doing the right thing," Reich said, per team insider Stephen Holder.

The NFL requires a 24 of 32 owners vote to oust Synder from his longtime position in Washington. Snyder is under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct and recently claimed to have "dirt" on several other NFL owners, per an ESPN report.

"That's not what we stand for in the National Football League," Irsay added. "I think owners have been painted incorrectly a lot of times by various people and various situations. That's not what we're about."