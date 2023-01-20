Frank Reich Reportedly Candidate For Another NFL Job

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Colts head coach Frank Reich would love to lead another team next season. If he doesn't get hired as a head coach this offseason though, he may have to settle for being a team's offensive play-caller.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets could talk to Reich about their opening at offensive coordinator.

Reich is currently a candidate for the Cardinals and Panthers' head-coaching vacancies. If he doesn't land either job, he could potentially rise up to the top of the Jets' wish list.

For now, Marcus Brady, Nick Caley, Nathaniel Hackett, Brian Johnson, Chad O'Shea and Kevin Patullo are considered candidates for the Jets' job.

Even though Reich's tenure with the Colts ended on such a poor note, he has made it abundantly clear that he still wants to coach.

"I really want to continue,” Reich said. "I love the game, I love being around it, I love being around the players. I’m not presuming anything at this point. I’m optimistic. I know this: I love the game, I feel like I’m prepared to keep giving to the game, and giving to players and coaches, and we’ll see what that looks like."

Reich had a 40-33-1 record as the head coach of the Colts. He had an 11-5 record back in 2020.