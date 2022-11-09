Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich.

An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.

After taking some time to decompress, Reich spoke to Mike Chappell of Fox59 about the team's decision and what's next. He made it clear he wants to coach again.

"I think you keep all your options open," Reich told Chappell. “Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open."

Here's more of what he had to say:

“There’s disappointment and hurt,’’ Reich said. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season, but I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team. I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.’’

Reich made two playoff appearances in his four-plus years as the team's head coach. His inability to find a consistent option at quarterback certainly played a roll in the team's recent struggles.

Will he coach again?