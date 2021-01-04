Frank Reich Sums Up Colts’ Mindset Against The Bills

Depending on your mindset, life as an underdog in the NFL isn’t always so bad.

With the AFC Wild Card schedule set on Sunday night, the No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts with face off against the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in the first round of the the 2020 playoffs.

While taking on Josh Allen and his rolling squad is certainly a daunting task, Colts coach Frank Reich feels comfortable with the position his team is in.

“The pressure is not on us,” Reich said, via The Athletic reporter Stephen Holder. “We should be loose, aggressive and freed up to play our best game of the year. No one is going to give us a chance.”

Reich is right. The brunt of the pressure falls directly on the Bills.

With a solid 13-3 record, Buffalo is in the midst of its best season in years. After winning nine of their last 10 games and claiming the AFC East divisional title, the Bills are clear favorites in the matchup (-7 per Fanduel).

Frank Reich and his Colts team were in a similar position just this past weekend.

At 10-5 in a competitive AFC division, Indianapolis needed a win over the 1-16 Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch the final remaining Wild Card spot. Entering the matchup as 14-point favorites, the Colts took care of business with a score of 28-14.

The Colts and Bills will kick off Super Wild Card Weekend with a 1:05 p.m. E.T. start on Saturday afternoon.