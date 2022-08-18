Frank Solich Gets Field Named After Him: College Fans React

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Frank Solich of the Ohio Bobcats motions from the sidelines during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 1, 2012 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Frank Solich will officially have the Ohio University football field named after him going forward.

Ohio Football announced on social media that the field has been renamed to "Frank Solich Field" at Peden Stadium.

Solich spent 16 seasons at Ohio (2005-20) and finished with a 115-82 record before he retired after the 2020 season.

He also led the program to a bowl game in 11 of his 16 seasons at the helm.

Bobcats fans are super stoked about this announcement.

Solich is feeling super grateful for this honor.

"I'm honored by the recognition and give credit to all the players and coaches who have been with me along the way," Solich said via a press release. "The support from Bobcats students, fans, and donors has always been appreciated and I thank them as well for their part in our success."

Ohio will kick off its 2022 campaign against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3.