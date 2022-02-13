The Spun

Frank Vogel Has Honest Admission On Lakers After Trade Deadline

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on the sideline.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is sensing some weight off his team’s shoulders with the passing of the trade deadline. The roster the Lakers have is mostly the roster they’ll have going forward.

“There’s a refreshed energy with the trade deadline passing,” Vogel said via Lakers reporter Ryan Ward.

The Lakers struggled to a 26-30 record before the deadline. And in the day’s leading up to it, LeBron James acknowledged the toll it took on LA’s team.

“Obviously, this is something that’s weighing on this group that we’re all trying to get through,” James said the Lakers 107-105 loss to Portland. “Almost feels like it’s a fog, just fog in the air. And we’re all trying to see what’s on the other side of it.”

Los Angeles was rumored to try to deal Russell Westbrook, as he’s appeared to land himself in Frank Vogel’s doghouse.

Vogel once referred to the former MVP as “that player.” And when asked about the possibility of trading Russ before the deadline, Vogel responded, “If there’s ways to improve our team, we’ll try to improve our team.”

There are a number of reasons for the Lakers’ 2021-2022 struggles. One is injuries, and the other is Los Angeles failing to utilize Russ’ strengths. When the Lakers signed Westbrook, they knew he wasn’t a pure point guard and knew he only had one gear.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.