Frank Vogel Has Unfortunate Update On Lakers Star Anthony Davis

It looks like Lakers star Anthony Davis won’t take the floor against the Pacers on Wednesday night.

Per Los Angeles Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen, coach Frank Vogel says Davis is “likely out” with a fever.

“Frank Vogel says LeBron will play. AD is most likely out,” Faigen tweeted.

“His fever got worse after the game last night. He’s been in bed all day and he’s hoping his fever will break in time for him to get to the arena, but Vogel says that’s unlikely at this point.”

Davis was also questionable Tuesday night against the Knicks with a “non-COVID illness.”

AD has appeared in all 19 games for the Lakers this season. On the year, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Earlier this month Davis left in the first quarter of a game against the Trailblazers with an upset stomach. After the game, coach Vogel revealed the 6-foot-10 power forward threw up four times prior to tip-off.

It’s not known whether AD’s current illness is related in any way to that, but LA isn’t going to take its chances with Davis’ health.

The silver lining for Los Angeles is the return of LeBron James to the starting five. James missed Tuesday’s game against the Knicks due to his first ever suspension.

The King got tied up with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart and caught the 20-year-old in the face, causing him to bleed profusely. LeBron was ejected with a flagrant-2.

The Lakers will try to get back to .500 in Indianapolis Wednesday night.