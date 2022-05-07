Franke Gore Names The Best Wide Receiver In NFL

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Five-time Pro-Bowl running back Frank Gore has some high words of praise for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

On Friday, Gore shared a message on Twitter calling Samuel the best wide receiver and best all-around player in the NFL.

Gore spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the 49ers.

"Best WR and best player all around in the NFL is my guy [Deebo Samuel]," he wrote.

In 2021, Samuel notched a breakout, All-Pro year that saw him gain 1,770 total yards and 14 rushing/receiving touchdowns. His elite production as both a pass-catching and running back option for the Niners carried the team to an NFC Conference Championship appearance.

Earlier this offseason, Samuel requested a trade away from the Niners organization.

One of the reported reasons for his desire to find a new NFL team is his displeasure with the way he's used in the San Francisco offense. Though his unique versatility earned him immeasurable praise this past season, it also opened up the chance for overuse injuries.

The 49ers have yet to trade their superstar weapon. As of right now, it appears Samuel will rejoin the team to start the 2022 season.