Frankie Muniz Is Trending For His NASCAR Appearance Tonight

Frankie Muniz made a special appearance on Sunday prior to NASCAR's All-Star event.

The American-born actor who's best known for his role as "Malcolm" in "Malcolm in the Middle" was in the broadcast booth during Sunday's race.

He definitely looked happy to be there, based on his tweet from NASCAR's Twitter account.

Muniz also had massive news during his guest appearance. He confirmed that he will be competing in the ARCA Menards Series West event in Phoenix on Nov. 5.

He used to race in the early-to-late 2000s before he injured his wrist in 2009.

NASCAR's All-Star race is taking place from Texas Motor Speedway down in Fort Worth. Kyle Larson was the winner of last year's race and he'll try to go back-to-back later tonight.

You can watch the action on FS1.