Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died

The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week.

According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away.

"RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy youth on CNN. He was a true OG in the field. Him, Nick Charles, Vince Cellini, Van Earl Wright, Jerome Jurenovich, etc. They were our internet before the internet," Colin Cunlap tweeted.

The sports media world is heartbroken over the tough news on Wednesday night.

"I just learned of the death of Fred Hickman. @FHickmannews. All young African-American journalists owe Fred. He was at CNN when it started and paved the way for all of us. He called me on my birthday Friday and I hadn’t returned the call. A legend is gone. Pray for his family," one fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Fred Hickman's friends and family members during this difficult time.

Fred's longtime friend, Harrison Golden, shared a heartfelt message on social media regarding his death.

Rest in peace, Fred.