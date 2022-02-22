In the midst of Major League Baseball‘s lockout, there’s growing sentiment that five-time All-Star Freddie Freeman may not return to the Braves.

There was reportedly a lack of progress between the first baseman and the team when it came to contract negotiations. And now it looks like Freeman could look to secure a six-year deal with another ballclub.

Per ESPN’s Buster Olney, “There is a ‘growing belief’ that Freddie Freeman will not return to [Atlanta].”

There is a ‘growing belief’ that Freddie Freeman will not return to the Braves, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/25OvmEfPyA — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 22, 2022

Baseball fans were quick to react to the Freddie developments on social media.

“Vlad can play 3B occasionally,” replied Blue Jays podcaster Andrew Stoeton. “This will work!”

Vlad can play 3B occasionally. This will work! https://t.co/KpkfDljRcr — Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) February 22, 2022

“I would sell my soul to have Freddie Freeman in Queens,” a Mets fan tweeted.

I would sell my soul to have Freddie Freeman in Queens https://t.co/0pbWSpVeRM — Cara Jeffrey (@cara_jeffrey) February 22, 2022

“Good. Just get him outta the NL East,” said another Mets fan.

Good. Just get him outta the NL East. https://t.co/rZL46XlW4r — Grant Purpura (@grant_tp) February 22, 2022

“This is so embarrassing for Atlanta,” the “Tipping Pitches” podcast tweeted.

this is so embarrassing for Atlanta https://t.co/jZ8Ckx8kqw — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) February 22, 2022

“Not gonna miss this guy in division but how do they not pay him,” asked another Mets fan.

not gonna miss this guy in division but how do they not pay him https://t.co/8G2q2w2qYN — ryan (@ryan_massett) February 22, 2022

“Congrats Freddie Freeman on becoming a Yankee.”

Congrats Freddie Freeman on becoming a Yankee https://t.co/N4Ur4Alklu — Gianni (@GianniNJD) February 22, 2022

Who would’ve thought we’d be here six months ago.