Freddie Freeman Not Happy With Agent: MLB World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 24: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets emotional as he is introduced to the crowd prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, it certainly seems like Freeman might be regretting his choice to leave the Atlanta Braves. According to a report from ESPN insider Buster Olney, Freeman is changing his agent.

"Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel," Olney reported. "He is currently listed as being self-represented."

Fans know that Freeman never truly wanted to leave the Braves, but those wishes weren't enough to keep him in Atlanta.

"Was waiting for this to happen. That dude never wanted to leave Atlanta.

Some Braves fans aren't feeling too bad for him, though.

"I mean... like, what's the point now? Freeman isn't likely to get another major contract now, damage is probably done. Is it possible to love Freddie and kinda not feel sorry for him here, though?" one fan asked.

Should fans feel bad for Freeman?