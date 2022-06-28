Freddie Freeman Releases Statement Following Agent Rumors

DENVER, CO - APRIL 9: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Just a few hours ago, the baseball world learned that Freddie Freeman is making a major change.

Months after signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman is firing the agent that made the deal. According to a report from ESPN insider Buster Olney, Freeman is changing his agent.

"Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel," Olney reported. "He is currently listed as being self-represented."

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Freeman confirmed that he's "working through some issues" with his agent, but didn't say he's making a change just yet.

"Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family," he said in a statement. "I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed."

While his representation might be in flux, he's off to a terrific start with his new team.

Freeman is batting over .300 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs in just under half of his first season with Los Angeles.