NFL Analyst Thinks It’s Clear Head Coach Needs To Be Fired

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens on the field in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Reports have suggested that Freddie Kitchens will be back as the Cleveland Browns head coach in 2020. It might be hard to justify that decision following today’s performance, though.

The Browns are trailing the Ravens, 24-15, late in the fourth quarter. Losing to Baltimore is hardly a fireable offense, but Kitchens has not inspired confidence.

Cleveland’s first-year head coach has made multiple puzzling decisions as his Browns team blew an early lead.

ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith thinks it’s clear that Kitchens just isn’t ready for the job.

“The way the Browns played over the last few minutes of the first half, taking a 6-0 lead and turning it into a 14-6 deficit, is the kind coaching incompetence that makes it hard to justify giving Freddie Kitchens a second year. He got promoted to a job he’s simply not ready for,” he wrote.

Kitchens made puzzling calls at the end of the first half, letting Baltimore get a spark and take an eventual lead.

Browns fans appear to be done with the head coach.

The Browns will fall to 6-9 on the season with today’s loss to the Ravens.

Cleveland is trailing Baltimore, 24-15, with less than four minutes to play. The game is on CBS.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.