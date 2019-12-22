NFL Analyst Thinks It’s Clear Head Coach Needs To Be Fired

Reports have suggested that Freddie Kitchens will be back as the Cleveland Browns head coach in 2020. It might be hard to justify that decision following today’s performance, though.

The Browns are trailing the Ravens, 24-15, late in the fourth quarter. Losing to Baltimore is hardly a fireable offense, but Kitchens has not inspired confidence.

Cleveland’s first-year head coach has made multiple puzzling decisions as his Browns team blew an early lead.

ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith thinks it’s clear that Kitchens just isn’t ready for the job.

“The way the Browns played over the last few minutes of the first half, taking a 6-0 lead and turning it into a 14-6 deficit, is the kind coaching incompetence that makes it hard to justify giving Freddie Kitchens a second year. He got promoted to a job he’s simply not ready for,” he wrote.

The way the Browns played over the last few minutes of the first half, taking a 6-0 lead and turning it into a 14-6 deficit, is the kind coaching incompetence that makes it hard to justify giving Freddie Kitchens a second year. He got promoted to a job he's simply not ready for. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 22, 2019

Kitchens made puzzling calls at the end of the first half, letting Baltimore get a spark and take an eventual lead.

Freddie Kitchens needed to run the ball on 3rd and a foot to end the first half up 6-0 or better. He called a HB option, got ransacked, and now they trail 14-6. Nice job, Fred. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 22, 2019

Browns fans appear to be done with the head coach.

#Retweet if you're cool with firing Freddie Kitchens at halftime. pic.twitter.com/tCMsTX756o — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) December 22, 2019

The Browns will fall to 6-9 on the season with today’s loss to the Ravens.

Cleveland is trailing Baltimore, 24-15, with less than four minutes to play. The game is on CBS.