Freddie Kitchens Has Honest Comment About Calling Plays vs. Browns

New York tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will take over as primary play caller on Sunday night.

The Giants were forced to shut down practice on Thursday after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night. The former Cowboys coach will remain in isolation and miss this weekend’s matchup against a red-hot Browns team.

Kitchens doesn’t seem to concerned about taking on these new responsibilities. The first-year Giants coach spoke of his confidence to reporters on Friday morning.

“It’s kind of ironic. But truly, it’s just the next game.” Kitchens said.

Freddie Kitchens worked his way up through the ranks in his previous three-year coaching tenure with Cleveland — starting as associate head coach, then offensive coordinator and finally head coach in 2019. After going 6-10 in his first year at the helm, Kitchens was fired at the end of last year.

It’s hard to imagine this is “just the next game” for Kitchens. The Giants have now won four of their last five games. With some strong momentum at his back, Kitchens has a chance to stick it to the organization that fired him just last season.

The Browns will be a tough task though. Also winning four of its last five games, Cleveland are rolling. Matching the offensive fire power of Baker Mayfield and the Browns won’t be easy for Kitchens and the objectively less-talented New York offense.

Freddie Kitchens will call the shots against his former team on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. E.T.