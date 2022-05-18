Freddie Kitchens Lands A New Job: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens of the New York Giants, and former Cleveland Browns head coach, watches warmups prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Freddie Kitchens has landed a new job in football, though it's not in the NFL.

Kitchens has been hired by South Carolina to be a senior football analyst.

Kitchens has worked in the NFL since 2006 and was most recently with the Miami Dolphins as a senior offensive assistant and their interim offensive coordinator.

Head coach Shane Beamer sounds fired up to have him aboard his staff heading into the 2022 season.

"I worked with Freddie Kitchens previously at Mississippi State and have known him for close to 20 years," Beamer said. "He's a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience. He's a long-time NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways."

Before Kitchens was with the Dolphins, he was the New York Giants' tight ends coach in 2020 and was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Gamecock fans are pretty excited about this hire.

It remains to be seen if he can unlock some new potential for South Carolina's offense.