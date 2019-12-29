Report: NFL Head Coach Might Save Job With A Win Today

Freddie Kitchens appears to be one of the NFL head coaches most-likely to be fired following Week 17, but the latest reports suggest that might not happen.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported a couple of weeks ago that Kitchens would likely return in 2020 barring a disastrous finish. Cleveland is 6-9 on the season, but the Browns are apparently in a not-so-surprising position.

Cleveland ownership reportedly thought a 7-win season was within the realm of possibility. A win over the Bengals today could lock in Kitchens for 2020.

“The future of Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is undecided as well, though it appears the desired outcome for owner Jimmy Haslam is to keep him,” wrote Rapoport. “A rough skid to end the season that included a loss to the lowly Bengals would be bad. But those with deep knowledge of the Browns point out a few facts: Quarterback Baker Mayfield and his injured group of WRs have barely practiced this year. And winning seven games, if it happens, was within the realm of expectations inside the building.

“They understood many of the new players brought in do not have a history of winning and that takes time. Plus, Kitchens has done a much better job in the second half of the year guiding the players and instilling discipline. His future has not been decided, but many involved hope and believe he stays.”

With an eye toward Monday, here is a snapshot look at the head coaching landscape and what is ahead. More coming on @NFLGameDay: https://t.co/kgh0kqvnAI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

Kitchens is one of several NFL head coaches who could be out come Monday. However, it seems like the Browns would prefer to keep him.

Cleveland is set to kick off against Cincinnati at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.