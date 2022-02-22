Free Agent Reportedly Receives 6-Game Suspension From NFL

A free agent defensive end won’t be eligible to play the first six games of the upcoming NFL 2022 season.
Free agent defensive end Amani Bledsoe has been suspended by the NFL for six games. Bledsoe, the former Tennessee Titan, violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
“The NFL suspended free-agent DE Amani Bledsoe for the first six games of the 2022 season, per the wire,” tweeted NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
“Bledsoe’s suspension was for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, per source. He also lost a season of eligibility in college for a positive PED test. Bledsoe spent last season with the #Titans.”
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2022
Bledsoe wasn’t much of a contributor for the Titans last season. He had just one combined tackle in five game appearances, spending most of the year on the practice squad. A year prior he totaled 17 tackles in 14 games, four of which he started for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bledsoe, an Oklahoma alum, now won’t be eligible to play for the first six games of the 2022 season. That’ll probably hurt his free-agency chances as teams may look to wait until he’s cleared to return before signing him.
This isn’t the first time Bledsoe has dealt with a PED-related suspension. He was ruled ineligible for the entirety of the 2016 college football season after failing a PED test while with the Oklahoma Sooners.