Free Agent Reportedly Receives 6-Game Suspension From NFL

Bledsoe's suspension was for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, per source. He also lost a season of eligibility in college for a positive PED test. Bledsoe spent last season with the #Titans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2022

Bledsoe wasn’t much of a contributor for the Titans last season. He had just one combined tackle in five game appearances, spending most of the year on the practice squad. A year prior he totaled 17 tackles in 14 games, four of which he started for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bledsoe, an Oklahoma alum, now won’t be eligible to play for the first six games of the 2022 season. That’ll probably hurt his free-agency chances as teams may look to wait until he’s cleared to return before signing him.