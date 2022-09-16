Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception against coverage from defensive back Tarvarius Moore #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract.

According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple NFL teams." Per the report, is likely going to be selective and pick the team that gives him the best chance of winning a Super Bowl.

Last year Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown with the Bills. The season before, he had a career-high 967 receiving yards, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors for his clutch playmaking.

Beasley isn't without some baggage though. He presented the league with numerous disciplinary issues between 2020 and 2021, compiling tens of thousands in league fines.

But with the NFL relaxing most of its restrictions, it seems that the current league landscape is ripe for him to return.

Cole Beasley went undrafted out of SMU in 2012 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent seven years as a slot receiver. In 103 games for the Cowboys, Beasley had 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

But when the Bills came along and made Beasley a starter, he really began to show what he could do with more frequent targets.

Beasley had 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns in 46 games for the Bills.

What team do you think would be the best fit for Cole Beasley.