Fritz Pollard Alliance Blasts Urban Meyer’s Latest Hire

At first glance, Urban Meyer‘s Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff looks stacked heading into the 2021 season. But, there’s one name that stands out with glaring controversy.

On Thursday afternoon, Meyer and the front office announced the hire of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle as the Jaguars director of sports performance.

Following multiple allegations of racism and bullying, Doyle was placed on administrative leave in January, 2020 after a 21-year stint with the Hawkeyes.

Last year, dozens of former Black players came forward on social media to call out “racial disparities” in the Iowa program — mostly in statements directed towards Doyle. Multiple players specifically noted a hateful phrase from Doyle, who said he’d “send them back to the ghetto” if they didn’t meet his standards.

One of the biggest stories from this year’s NFL coaching cycle is the glaring lack of diversity in new hires. In a majority Black league, the overwhelming majority of coaches are white.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, an organization established to encourage diversity in the NFL, spoke out on the issue Friday afternoon.

“At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, its simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” executive director Rod Graves wrote in a statement. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgement and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa. Urban Meyer’s statement, ‘I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years‘, reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”

Rod Graves and the Fritz Pollard Alliance are rightfully pissed off about the Chris Doyle hire in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/RR5k3ZPqDE — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 12, 2021

Despite all the abhorrent claims against him, Doyle has essentially gotten off scot free. While ultimately forced out of the program, the former strength coach’s separation agreement with Iowa saw him earn a $1.1 million settlement.

To this day, Doyle has yet to take any responsibility for the alleged racist behavior.