Division 1 Baseball Program Has Reportedly Been Cut

A Division 1 college baseball program has reportedly been cut due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing schools across the country to make tough financial decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic could drastically alter the state of the college sports world. We’ve already seen multiple Division 1 schools announce that various sports will be cut from the athletics budget.

Today, Furman University, a private university in Greenville, South Carolina, has reportedly decided to cut two sports. The baseball program and the men’s lacrosse program have reportedly been eliminated.

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball first reported the news. It appears to have been confirmed by members of the program.

“Furman has been informed that the baseball program is being cut, sources told @d1baseball,” he tweeted. “Furman was a member of the Southern Conference and finished the 2019 campaign with 13 conference wins. Just a sad day for baseball in the Palmetto State.”

SOURCES: @FurmanBaseball has been informed that the baseball program is being cut, sources told @d1baseball. #Furman was a member of the #SoCon and finished the 2019 campaign with 13 conference wins. Just a sad day for baseball in the Palmetto State. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 18, 2020

Furman has been a highly successful program over the years, producing multiple Major League Baseball players, including one active major leaguer.

They are not the only Division 1 baseball program to have been cut as of late. Bowling Green’s program was dropped over the weekend.

More sad news for a college baseball program, on the heels of last week’s Bowling Green news. Afraid many more programs are in grave danger. Furman’s long history includes five regionals and nine big leaguers, including active big leaguer Jay Jackson of the Brewers. https://t.co/M5LVQ5gjK3 — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 18, 2020

This is unfortunately the new normal in the college sports world. Hopefully we won’t see too many other baseball program suffer a similar fate.