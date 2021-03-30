Gabe Jackson Shares What He’s Heard From Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson made waves earlier this offseason when he voiced his discontent with the Seahawks’ current pass protection lineup. On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle franchise seemed to have taken a vital step towards appeasing their superstar quarterback.

As part of a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seahawks have signed veteran offensive guard Gabe Jackson to their 2021 roster. Reworking the final two years of his Raiders contract, the Seattle front office agreed to offer Jackson a new three-year, $22.575 million contract extension, including a $9 million signing bonus.

Jackson, who’s expressed excitement for his “new start,” has reportedly already spoken with Wilson. From the looks of things, that excitement is mutual.

Jackson says he's talked to Russell Wilson and the quarterback is excited for his arrival and they're ready to work together. Mentioned he doesn't know if Russ is "as excited as I am" but he's looking forward to it. — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 30, 2021

Through seven years with the Raiders franchise, Jackson notched 100 games and 99 starts. As of right now, the 6-foot-3 335 lbs lineman is expected to start at right guard — joining left tackle Duane Brown, left guard Phil Haynes, center Ethan Pocic and right tackle Brandon Shell on the Seahawks’ starting lineup.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Wilson has been sacked 394 times through 144 regular season games. Those figures mark the most in any player’s first nine seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

In 2020, the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered the third-most sacks in the league with 47. Through the previous season he lead the NFL with 48.

Back in February, Wilson made it public knowledge that he wanted an increased role in personnel selection.

“I want to be able to be involved, because at the end of the day, it’s your legacy, it’s your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with — and at the end of the day, those guys you’ve got to trust,” he said on the The Dan Patrick Show.

It seems Wilson’s requests may have finally gotten through to the Seattle front office.