Gabe Kapler Announces Decision On National Anthem Protest

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Manager Gabe Kapler #19 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gabe Kapler decided to put a pause on not standing for the National Anthem for at least one day.

The San Francisco Giants manager stood for the anthem on Monday for Memorial Day as a way to honor the United States servicemen and servicewomen.

He had been avoiding the field during the anthem before Monday as a way to protest after last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Today, I'll be standing for the anthem," Kapler said (first transcribed from ESPN). "While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country's servicemen and women who fought and died for that right. Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine."

He then confirmed that he may take the protest on a "day-by-day" basis going forward.

"I'm very comfortable taking it day by day," Kapler said. "I think I'll just decide what makes the most sense in the moment."

The Giants are currently in Philadelphia playing against the Phillies in the first game of a three-game series.