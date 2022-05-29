Gabe Kapler Reveals He Might Suspend Protest For Memorial Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Manager Gabe Kapler #19 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Since the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has avoided the field during the national anthem as a form of protest.

However, in light of Monday being Memorial Day, Kapler may suspend his demonstration. Telling reporters:

I'm very comfortable taking it day by day. I think I'll just decide what makes the most sense in the moment. Memorial Day is an important day in our country's history and a special day and a unique day. I find it to be one that deserves special attention.

Kapler took to his personal blog on Friday to discuss the shooting that took the lives of 19 Texas school children and two teachers.

Stating:

Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I'm participating in a self congratulatory glorification of the only country where these mass shootings take place.

Since taking his stance, Gabe Kapler has received support from other MLB managers, but not all.

But, the Giants manager knew that would be the case.

"While I was making allowances for other opinions on all sides of the topics, I understand that opinions are wide-ranging," Kapler explained.

San Francisco is slated to take on the Phillies Monday at 4:05 PM ET.