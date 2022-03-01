Gabrielle Union Furious Over WNBA Airplane Controversy

On Tuesday, a stunning revelation about the WNBA and its rules about chartered vs. commercial flights came to light.

The WNBA prohibits teams from flying their players on chartered flights because it creates an uneven playing field throughout the league. Some teams have owners who are willing to pay the price while others wont. The WNBA feels the private flights give players a clear advantage over those who have to fly commercial. The Liberty broke the WNBA’s rule and paid a $500,000 fine as a result.

Gabrielle Union thinks the WNBA’s decision is a joke and a step backwards in the fight for equality in sports.

“This sounds ass backwards and an open desire by some owners to MAKE SURE that women athletes don’t have the same advantages as male pro athletes,” Union tweeted. “A damn shame. 3 years of private flts for the entire league and still there’s an issue?!?! Make it make sense.”