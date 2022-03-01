Gabrielle Union Furious Over WNBA Airplane Controversy

On Tuesday, a stunning revelation about the WNBA and its rules about chartered vs. commercial flights came to light.
The WNBA prohibits teams from flying their players on chartered flights because it creates an uneven playing field throughout the league. Some teams have owners who are willing to pay the price while others wont. The WNBA feels the private flights give players a clear advantage over those who have to fly commercial. The Liberty broke the WNBA’s rule and paid a $500,000 fine as a result.
Gabrielle Union thinks the WNBA’s decision is a joke and a step backwards in the fight for equality in sports.
“This sounds ass backwards and an open desire by some owners to MAKE SURE that women athletes don’t have the same advantages as male pro athletes,” Union tweeted. “A damn shame. 3 years of private flts for the entire league and still there’s an issue?!?! Make it make sense.”
This is complete lunacy. Why on earth is the WNBA prohibiting teams treating their players like professional athletes?
Gabrielle Union’s voice could make a difference within the WNBA, however. If she keeps speaking out, WNBA leaders could change their minds.
BREAKING from @howardmegdal for @SInow: The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $500K—down from $1M—for taking chartered flights last season, against CBA rules. Options floated by the league’s general counsel included possible termination of the franchise https://t.co/PIp71dJSZt
If teams want to fly their players on chartered flights, so be it. That’s what they deserve.