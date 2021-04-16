Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has returned to the league — this time as a partial owner of the Utah Jazz.

On Friday, the three-time NBA champion purchased an ownership stake in the franchise, joining majority owner and governor Ryan Smith. Despite his minority stake, Wade plans to take an active role in the franchise’s decision making process, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

In response to this incredible accomplishment, Wade’s longtime wife, Gabrielle Union, congratulated her husband on Twitter. Wed on Aug. 30, 2014, the couple have been hitched now for seven years.

“Let’s GOOOOOOO!!! So proud of you baby @DwyaneWade #MyBeliefIsStrongerThanYourDoubt,” Union wrote.

Through 17 years in the league and 13 All-Star appearances, Wade has claimed pretty much every accolade available in the basketball world. Now, he can add that ownership notch to his belt.

Just two years after his retirement in 2019, Wade now joins the elite list of former players to posses ownership stakes in an NBA franchise — including Shaquille O’Neal with the Sacramento Kings, Grant Hill with the Atlanta Hawks and Michael Jordan with the Charlotte Hornets.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade said, via ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in. …

“Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be — at the top — and Ryan knows that. I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

While the details of Wade’s ownership percentages have not been disclosed, NBA bylaws require that stakes be greater than 1%.