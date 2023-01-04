Gabrielle Union's Comment On NFL Ex-Husband Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Gabrielle Union poses at the opening night of the new play "Ain't No Mo'" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre on December 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union recently aired out some details about her past relationship with NFL player Chris Howard.

During a guest appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the actress revealed that she "felt entitled" to cheat on Howard during their five-year marriage.

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Union said. "... A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.' And I just felt entitled to it as well."

She also said her Hollywood paychecks gave her the right to do "whatever the hell" she wanted.

"Like my dad before me, whoever has the most, gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought," she added.

Union and Howard were married from 2001-05. She said the relationship was "just dysfunctional from day one."

"It was such a stupid relationship that should have never gotten out of the dating phase," she said.

Union is now married to retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade. The were married in 2014 and had their first child together in 2018.