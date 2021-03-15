The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Game Times, TV Channels Announced For NCAA Tournament First Round

Kansas' David McCormack contests a shot against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Bryce Brown #2 of the Auburn Tigers throws up a shot against David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Game times and TV channels have been announced for the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on CBS on Sunday night. The action is set to begin on Thursday with the First Four games. Then, the first round begins in full on Friday afternoon.

The NCAA announced the complete game times and TV channels for the First Four games and first round contests on Sunday night.

Here’s the full list:

Hopefully the NCAA Tournament delivers like it always does. We certainly deserve a fun, thrilling tournament after missing out on it last year.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.