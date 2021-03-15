Game Times, TV Channels Announced For NCAA Tournament First Round

Game times and TV channels have been announced for the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on CBS on Sunday night. The action is set to begin on Thursday with the First Four games. Then, the first round begins in full on Friday afternoon.

The NCAA announced the complete game times and TV channels for the First Four games and first round contests on Sunday night.

Here’s the full list:

JUST IN: NCAA Tournament tip times, venues, TV announcing teams. Thread starts here. FIRST FOUR ON THURSDAY: pic.twitter.com/FuzASut6zs — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

NCAA Tournament tip times, venues, TV announcing teams. FRIDAY AFTERNOON WINDOW: pic.twitter.com/Q2ta4tLn0C — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

NCAA Tournament tip times, venues, TV announcing teams. FRIDAY EVENING WINDOW: pic.twitter.com/QM8QVjmNNS — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

NCAA Tournament tip times, venues, TV announcing teams. SATURDAY AFTERNOON WINDOW: pic.twitter.com/57XitiGnIk — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

NCAA Tournament tip times, venues, TV announcing teams. SATURDAY EVENING WINDOW: pic.twitter.com/ChLKFBxXGp — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

Hopefully the NCAA Tournament delivers like it always does. We certainly deserve a fun, thrilling tournament after missing out on it last year.