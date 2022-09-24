Photos: Meet Today's College GameDay Guest Picker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Bianca Belair attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Later Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew will be joined by a guest picker for a huge slate of games.

The GameDay crew is in Knoxville today ahead of a big showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Before the game kicks off, though, a Tennessee alum will grace the stage.

Current WWE Raw Women's Champion and former Tennessee track and field star Bianca Belair is the guest picker today. She announced the news on Friday afternoon in a post on Twitter.

Check it out.

Belair, whose legal name is Bianca Blair Crawford, attended the University of Tennessee from 2011-2013. She sprinter and hurdler on the track and field team.

She went on to compete in Crossfit before becoming a superstar in the wrestling world.

She'll no doubt be going with her Vols later this morning.