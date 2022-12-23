Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 14: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.

This is a massive game for both teams and Minshew is determined to get his team the win.

“I’m going to do something I’ve done my whole life, play football and I’m going to do my part," Minshew said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Just be me and play my game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Minshew's last start came in Week 18 of last season when the Eagles were taking on the Cowboys. Yes, the Eagles were resting their starters and lost 51-26, but Minshew still played well when he threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

He'll look to put together an even better performance when the game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.