Garrett Wilson Predicts Who’ll Be Next Star WR For Ohio State

With Garrett Wilson’s time at Ohio State almost up, that means it’s time to look at who the next great receiver will be for the school.

Wilson thinks that it will be Marvin Harrison Jr. after Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his breakout this year. He described Harrison Jr. as a “technician.”

Garrett Wilson says he thinks Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the next Ohio State wide receiver who has a breakout year next season like Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season. “He's a technician.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 3, 2021

Harrison Jr. has played sparingly as a freshman this season. Going into the Buckeyes bowl game, he has just 58 yards on five receptions.

His best game during the regular season came against Indiana when he finished with 34 yards on two receptions.

Prior to committing to OSU, he was a four-star from Philadelphia and was the fifth-best player in his home state, per 247Sports Composite. Harrison Jr. was also the 14th best receiver in the country and the 97th best recruit overall, regardless of position.

Harrison will look to prove himself next season. The Buckeyes will need him to step up, as Wilson isn’t the only receiver on the team who won’t be in Columbus next year.

Chris Olave is set to graduate and replacing his production won’t be easy. In 12 games, Olave has recorded 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on 65 receptions. Those are all career-highs.

It’ll be interesting to see if head coach Ryan Day gives Harrison Jr. a good chunk of reps in whatever bowl games Ohio State goes to.