Garrett Wilson Shares Honest Admission On NFL Future

Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson knows this could be it for him at Ohio State, but isn’t ready to make the official call just yet.

Wilson spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that he has thought about whether this could be his final ever game at the Horseshoe (Ohio Stadium) but is not making the decision till the end of the season.

Garrett Wilson says he's "definitely thought about" whether or not this will be his last game at Ohio Stadium, but that he won't make a final decision until after the season. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 16, 2021

Wilson has been arguably the Buckeyes’ best receiver this season and is coming off another great performance. Against No. 19 Purdue on Saturday, Wilson lit up its secondary for 10 receptions along with 126 yards and three touchdowns.

It was his first game with a touchdown reception since Oct. 9 against Maryland when he had five receptions for 84 yards and two scores.

His overall numbers this year are all career-highs and it has still only been 10 games. Wilson has 53 receptions for 813 yards and nine touchdowns.

If he declares for the NFL Draft, he will be one of the top receivers taken as he has nearly 2,000 yards in three years along with 20 combined touchdowns.

Kickoff for that game against the Spartans on Saturday will be at Noon ET.