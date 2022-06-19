Garrett Wilson Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University is selected as the number ten pick by the New York Jets during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is about to learn the hard way what it means to be a first-round pick - from his own teammates no less.

Appearing on The Pivot, Wilson spoke about how excited he was to be taking his fellow wide receivers to a "receivers dinner." But when the show hosts started pointing out how he wasn't going to like it, Wilson got confused.

Ryan Clark explained that a dinner like that features all of the players running the bill up at Wilson's expense. He said that between the fancy meals and fancier alcohol, it will cost Wilson upwards of $75,000 - which they know he can afford since he signed a big rookie contract.

When Wilson started to protest, Clark and the others started laughing at him for thinking he had a choice in the matter. The group all had a big laugh at the end.

NFL fans had just as big of a laugh, joking how funny it was that Wilson was so clueless about it:

After going No. 10 overall to the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, Garrett Wilson signed a four-year, $20.55 million contract a few weeks later.

Wilson's going to have a little bit less money in his account after this upcoming dinner.

It's still going to be a valuable learning experience for the former Ohio State star though.