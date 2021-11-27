Gary Danielson Is Getting Crushed For His Comment About Alabama

CBS analyst Gary Danielson’s latest comment about Alabama is making more enemies than friends.

During the broadcast of the Iron Bowl, Danielson said that he would put a two-loss Alabama team in the College Football Playoff if it beats Georgia next Saturday.

Gary Danielsen says he'd put 2-loss Alabama in the playoff if they beat Georgia. Gary continues to be full of surprises. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 27, 2021

Alabama is in a dog fight with Auburn on Saturday night as it’s only mustered three points deep into the fourth quarter.

If the Crimson Tide were to lose, they’d drop to 10-2 overall as they have struggled more than usual the last few weeks. They almost lost to the LSU Tigers on Nov. 6 (20-14) and then barely beat the Hogs from Arkansas last Saturday, 42-35.

It took a superhero effort from quarterback Bryce Young for Alabama to win that one as he finished with 559 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

The college football community had a lot of reactions to Danielson’s comment and a lot of them centered around him not knowing what he’s talking about.

Alabama is scoreless through 3Q against a 6-5 Auburn and Gary still can’t help himself 🙄 https://t.co/qFIYEoVhQ5 — Lauren Mayo Neal (@laurenemayo) November 27, 2021

This is not surprising at all. https://t.co/ViBxw7rgT7 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 27, 2021

And take who out? A 1 loss B1G champ #Michigan team or an undefeated #Cincinnati? No sir.. If Bama loses today or in the SEC title game they should be out. https://t.co/mHQ9g4qemQ — Pop (@financejonE) November 27, 2021

To be fair, he would also have a 3 loss Alabama as the 2 seed. — Eric van der Burght (@pdxops1) November 27, 2021

You can see the end of this game on CBS.