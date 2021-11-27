The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Gary Danielson Is Getting Crushed For His Comment About Alabama

CBS lead SEC analyst Gary DanielsonCBS lead SEC analyst Gary Danielson.

CBS analyst Gary Danielson’s latest comment about Alabama is making more enemies than friends.

During the broadcast of the Iron Bowl, Danielson said that he would put a two-loss Alabama team in the College Football Playoff if it beats Georgia next Saturday.

Alabama is in a dog fight with Auburn on Saturday night as it’s only mustered three points deep into the fourth quarter.

If the Crimson Tide were to lose, they’d drop to 10-2 overall as they have struggled more than usual the last few weeks. They almost lost to the LSU Tigers on Nov. 6 (20-14) and then barely beat the Hogs from Arkansas last Saturday, 42-35.

It took a superhero effort from quarterback Bryce Young for Alabama to win that one as he finished with 559 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

The college football community had a lot of reactions to Danielson’s comment and a lot of them centered around him not knowing what he’s talking about.

You can see the end of this game on CBS.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.