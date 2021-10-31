Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Leaving Program

One of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football is officially stepping away from his position.

Sunday night, TCU announced that veteran head coach Gary Patterson will be stepping away from the program. The Horned Frogs and Patterson came to a mutually agreed upon decision.

Patterson, 61, had been the program’s head coach since 2000.

The longtime college football head coach went 181-79 as the TCU head coach. Patterson led the Horned Frogs to several incredible seasons, including a Rose Bowl win during the 2010 season. He’s one of the best college football coaches of the 21st century.

Now, the Horned Frogs will move in a different direction.

Breaking: Gary Patterson and #TCU are parting ways immediately.

The #Frogs longtime head coach will not finish the season. @JDonati_TCU will start the search for a new football coach. pic.twitter.com/zyOrOeA8V1 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 31, 2021

Jerry Kill, the former head coach at Minnesota, will serve as the interim head coach for the Horned Frogs for the rest of the regular season.

An official search for a new head coach is underway.

TCU and coach Gary Patterson have agreed to mutually part ways. Jerry Kill to serve as interim coach. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) October 31, 2021

TCU is 3-5 on the season. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 31-12 loss to Kansas State. TCU has lost three straight games.