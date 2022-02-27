The Spun

Gary Payton’s Gross Story About Shaq Is Going Viral

A closeup of NBA legend Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal.SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton opened up about some of the jokes Shaq used to play on teammates. Namely, rookies.

Speaking to VladTV, “The Glove” recalled a story about O’Neal using the bathroom in a bucket for a week, then dumping it on one of the young guys in the stall.

Shaq’s nasty rookie hazing quickly went viral once the clip hit social media.

@shaq what the [expletive]?” asked comedian Karlous Miller.

“Na Shaq, we gotta fight pimp,” replied one user.

“This is exactly the type of thing you’d expect from someone who grew up being too big for anyone to beat his ass,” commented House of Highlights’ Isaac Gutierrez. “If you went to school with a D1 football player you’ve met this exact type of guy.”

“Yeah aight I’m coming back wit a gun,” replied another user.

“Shaq lucky he never had Javaris Crittenton as a teammate,” a user shot back.

“Shaq is a all time super villain,” another replied.

“’It’s just a joke bro,'” tweeted another user. “The joke in question:”

Makes you wonder the stories that would get out had social media been around the game in prior years…

