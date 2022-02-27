Gary Payton’s Gross Story About Shaq Is Going Viral

In a recent interview, Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton opened up about some of the jokes Shaq used to play on teammates. Namely, rookies.

Speaking to VladTV, “The Glove” recalled a story about O’Neal using the bathroom in a bucket for a week, then dumping it on one of the young guys in the stall.

Gary Payton says Shaq used to take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for a week, then pour it on one of the rookies in the stall. 💀 (via @vladtv) pic.twitter.com/umI7OAv9ME — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) February 25, 2022

Shaq’s nasty rookie hazing quickly went viral once the clip hit social media.

“This is exactly the type of thing you’d expect from someone who grew up being too big for anyone to beat his ass,” commented House of Highlights’ Isaac Gutierrez. “If you went to school with a D1 football player you’ve met this exact type of guy.”

This is exactly the type of thing you’d expect from someone who grew up being too big for anyone to beat his ass. If you went to school with a D1 football player you’ve met this exact type of guy https://t.co/fHfgWlQzHZ — Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) February 27, 2022

Makes you wonder the stories that would get out had social media been around the game in prior years…