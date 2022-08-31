Gary Player Is Furious With LIV Golf: Fans React

Nine-time major champion Gary Player blasted the LIV Golf series and its participants during a recent interview with BBC.

The Golf Saudi ambassador ripped all those who defected from the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed series.

“I wouldn’t take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both tours,” Player said. “I worked hard. I had desire. I traveled the world. It was an education, I met wonderful people.

“How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut? What sort of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event nobody understands. It’s a tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future. They don’t have the confidence they can be winners. It’s never going to compare to the regular tour. No chance.”

“They’ve declared war on the PGA Tour,” Player added. “They must not expect to play in the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, play in the majors and all those things. You can’t have your cake and eat it. That’s the bed you’ve chosen, that’s the bed you’ve got to lie in.”

Player also took a direct shot at Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who recently teamed up with LIV Golf.

“Here’s a young man I really thought was going to be a superstar. Now, what sort of future does he have?” Player said. “Will he be able to realize this great dream of being a champion? I don’t know. I don’t blame [Henrik] Stenson for going. He had no money, so he had to go. But this is a potential superstar. I think his advisors have given him the wrong advice.”

The golf world took to Twitter to react to these statements from player.

"Pardon the metaphor but even Gary Player has jumped the shark with these comments. He was Mr. Golf Saudi wasn't he ?" one fan wrote.

"Rare W from Player," another added.

"Henrik Stenson catches an absolute stray here," another pointed out.

It's safe to say Player isn't too fond of the LIV Golf series.