Gary Player Is Speaking Out: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Legendary golf star Gary Player is among those speaking out in favor of the LIV Golf Tour.

While the new LIV Golf Tour, backed by Saudi money, has faced some serious criticism in the United States, there are others who are speaking out in support of it.

Player, one of the best in the history of the PGA Tour, believes many do not know what they're talking about.

"A lot of people are giving a lot of opinions, and know a hell of a lot about nothing!" he said.

Golf fans are disappointed in Gary.

"Gary player just said the players player there “need the money” they have families…… hahahaha," one fan tweeted.

"Gary Player is bought and paid for. Deliberately conflating bad things happening in other countries with human rights abuses in Saudi. Shameful," another fan added.

"the “problem” liv is trying to solve is “pro golfers want more money,” and everything about growing the game is just pr. it’s about money into players pockets, and they don’t care how dirty it is or whether it’s viable long-term," one fan added.

The LIV Tour had its first tournament this weekend.

The US Open, meanwhile, is set to take place on American soil next week.