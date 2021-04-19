Gary Player Reacts To His Son’s Controversy At The Masters

Legendary golfer Gary Player has addressed his son’s controversial marketing stunt at The Masters earlier this month.

Player’s son was criticized for his stunt at the opening ceremony of The Masters, which paid tribute to Lee Elder, the first Black golfer in tournament history. Wayne Player, the son of the legendary golfer, was seen holding up a sleeve of golf balls throughout the ceremony.

It was clear that Wayne Player was attempting to get his sleeve of golf balls into the view of the TV cameras. Wayne Player was heavily criticized for the stunt. He reportedly owns part of the golf ball company he was promoting.

“The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” Wayne told Golf Digest.

“That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.”

Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end. pic.twitter.com/mED73R1tSN — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 12, 2021

Wayne Player has reportedly been banned from Augusta National, though that has not been confirmed by the course.

Gary Player recently addressed the incident in an interview with Ann Liguori of WFAN.

“I don’t think he did it with any malice,” Player said. “He was basically telling his friends, ‘My father will play this ball.’ And I think his friends didn’t believe it because it’s not a ball on the market.”

Player, though, said that he would accept any punishment that comes with the stunt.

“That’s their course,” he added. “It’s their tournament. And you’ve got to abide by their rules. And if you don’t, you’re going to be asked to leave. We’ll see what their verdict is in the end. Whatever happens, so be it.”