Gary Player Reacts To Longtime PGA Tour Star's Death

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The golf world lost one of its biggest stars from the 1970s, and the great Gary Player has come out to offer his condolences.

Over the weekend, former Open Championship winner Tom Weiskopf passed away at the age of 79. He had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2020 and was in his home in Montana when he passed.

"Sending my deepest condolences to Tom Weiskopf’s family. Another great life gone too soon due to pancreatic cancer. Rest In Peace, Tom," Player tweeted.

Weiskopf and Player battled on the golf course many times on the PGA Tour in the 1970s and even in the 1990s while on the Senior Tour. Weiskopf recorded one of the earliest wins of his career over Player in the 1971 Kemper Open, outlasting Player, Dale Douglass and Lee Trevino in a playoff.

Tom Weiskopf went pro in 1964 and logged his first PGA Tour win in 1968. The following year he would finish second to George Archer in the Masters and his career would steadily climb from there.

Between 1971 and 1973, Weiskopf won eight PGA Tour events - including the 1973 Open Championship. Weiskopf beat Neil Coles and Johnny Miller by three strokes to win the first and only major of his career.

Weiskopf would also snatch multiple wins from the great Jack Nicklaus, winning three events where Nicklaus finished second. He finished his career with 16 PGA Tour and 28 total wins.

Our hearts go out to Tom Weiskopf's family and loved ones.