Gary Player’s Son Reportedly ‘Banned’ From The Masters

The son of legendary golfer Gary Player has reportedly been banned from The Masters following his viral golf ball stunt.

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Elder, the first black man to ever compete at The Masters, were part of the opening ceremony at Augusta National last Thursday. During the opening ceremony, Player’s son, Wayne Player, was seen trying to get a sleeve of golf balls into the view of the TV cameras.

Wayne Player was heavily criticized on social media for the stunt.

“The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” Wayne told Golf Digest.

“That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.”

Wayne Player reportedly owns a stake of the golf ball company that he was promoting.

Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end. pic.twitter.com/mED73R1tSN — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 12, 2021

Wayne Player has since reportedly been banned from Augusta National, according to Gary Player’s other son, Marc Player.

“Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament,” Marc Player tweeted.

“What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.”

The golf ball company has released a statement, as well.

“We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning’s ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf’s trailblazers,” OnCore CEO Keith Blakely said.

“We did not ask or instruct Mr. Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr. Elder.”

Augusta National has yet to officially comment on the reported banning.