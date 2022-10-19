Gatorade Has Reportedly Signed Star College Football Quarterback

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Florida Gators football helmets on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 15, 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

Gatorade is one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports, but until recently had signed only a handful of star athletes to NIL deals. We can now add a notable quarterback to their list of partners.

According to On3 Sports, Gatorade has inked Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to an NIL deal. Richardson's representative told On3 Sports that the quarterback will be promoting Gatorade's "Fuel Tomorrow" campaign and declared that the sky's the limit for him.

“It brings me great joy to have brought together two of my clients, Gatorade and Anthony Richardson, to work together in promoting the iconic Gatorade brand,” Heitner told On3. “The sky is the limit for Anthony, and I look forward to continuing to assist him off the field.”

Richardson is the first Gator in any sport to ever sign with Gatorade. Given that their iconic sports drink was literally invented at Florida for the Gators, it's a long overdue move.

Richardson has been the Gators' starting quarterback this season and has looked like an NFL-caliber quarterback in many of his games. He has 1,367 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air and is second on the team in rushing with 391 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Unfortunately, the 2022 season has gotten off to a very rough start for Anthony Richardson and the Gators. They're 4-3 and are coming off a brutal home loss to LSU.

Florida have a bye this week and face undefeated Georgia next week. After that they face Texas A&M in a game that may decide whether they finish the regular season with a max of eight wins or just seven.

For now though, the team will ebb and flow with Richardson's play in what might be his final year with the team before the NFL comes calling.